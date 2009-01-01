 2 Kawi Xir on a trailer
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:47 PM #1
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,934

    2 Kawi Xir on a trailer

    Not mine, just thought I'd pass the word in case anybody has been looking for one.
    https://www.facebook.com/marketplace...0-561fade6ea67
    Attached Images Attached Images
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:56 PM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is offline
    I dream skis 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    St Louis, MO
    Age
    37
    Posts
    506

    Re: 2 Kawi Xir on a trailer

    Holy ****, that's a steal. Thanks for sharing.

    Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 