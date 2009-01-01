Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2 Kawi Xir on a trailer #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,934 2 Kawi Xir on a trailer Not mine, just thought I'd pass the word in case anybody has been looking for one.

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace...0-561fade6ea67 Attached Images Screenshot (26).png (965.9 KB, 6 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 37 Posts 506 Re: 2 Kawi Xir on a trailer Holy ****, that's a steal. Thanks for sharing.



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules