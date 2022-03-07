Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 and 650 sx parts carbon fiber hood #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location sacramento ca Age 32 Posts 620 X2 and 650 sx parts carbon fiber hood X2 carbon fiber hood minor scratches as shown

$500









West coast water box. Had In my x2 but had to shave the rubber feet down so I think it’s meant for a 650 sx $150





Sxi pro ebox cases $140



Rad dudes surf brace 250obo





X2 jet dynamics ride plate with extension, purchased from them at WF back in 2013 I never even got to use it. I believe it’s +100 mm for $200





R&d 650 top loader $140







X2 ride plate one hole broken $60







650 pump with if I remember correctly the 750 and x2 nozzle which I believe made it longer. Can measure for you. Also has 8/16 impeller and after market cone. $350







750 big pin cases







I also have a pair of small pin cylinders re sleeved and pistons for big pin to make it a 800 for sale. In another thread if you want to look up the details.



All prices obo, local preferred but I’ll ship at your cost, if PayPal send friends or family or include the fees.

Newcastle Ca





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by mcbrizzlesizzle; Today at 08:36 PM . 750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!

And way to many Kawi parts!



GOOD NEWS if it doesn't run it makes great yard art! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules