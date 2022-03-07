 X2 and 650 sx parts carbon fiber hood
  Today, 08:33 PM
    mcbrizzlesizzle
    mcbrizzlesizzle is offline
    I dream skis mcbrizzlesizzle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    sacramento ca
    Age
    32
    Posts
    620

    X2 and 650 sx parts carbon fiber hood

    X2 carbon fiber hood minor scratches as shown
    $500




    West coast water box. Had In my x2 but had to shave the rubber feet down so I think it’s meant for a 650 sx $150


    Sxi pro ebox cases $140

    Rad dudes surf brace 250obo


    X2 jet dynamics ride plate with extension, purchased from them at WF back in 2013 I never even got to use it. I believe it’s +100 mm for $200


    R&d 650 top loader $140



    X2 ride plate one hole broken $60



    650 pump with if I remember correctly the 750 and x2 nozzle which I believe made it longer. Can measure for you. Also has 8/16 impeller and after market cone. $350



    750 big pin cases



    I also have a pair of small pin cylinders re sleeved and pistons for big pin to make it a 800 for sale. In another thread if you want to look up the details.

    All prices obo, local preferred but I’ll ship at your cost, if PayPal send friends or family or include the fees.
    Newcastle Ca


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Last edited by mcbrizzlesizzle; Today at 08:36 PM.
    750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!
    And way to many Kawi parts!

    GOOD NEWS if it doesn't run it makes great yard art!
