X2 carbon fiber hood minor scratches as shown
$500
West coast water box. Had In my x2 but had to shave the rubber feet down so I think it’s meant for a 650 sx $150
Sxi pro ebox cases $140
Rad dudes surf brace 250obo
X2 jet dynamics ride plate with extension, purchased from them at WF back in 2013 I never even got to use it. I believe it’s +100 mm for $200
R&d 650 top loader $140
X2 ride plate one hole broken $60
650 pump with if I remember correctly the 750 and x2 nozzle which I believe made it longer. Can measure for you. Also has 8/16 impeller and after market cone. $350
750 big pin cases
I also have a pair of small pin cylinders re sleeved and pistons for big pin to make it a 800 for sale. In another thread if you want to look up the details.
All prices obo, local preferred but I’ll ship at your cost, if PayPal send friends or family or include the fees.
Newcastle Ca
