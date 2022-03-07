I have a crap ton of parts Ill be listing, thought Id get back into skis but havent touched anything in about 4 years so time to clean out
650 motor with aftermarket head pushing 180 both cylinders
Has aftermarket intake and sbn 44, air cleaner. Comes with e box too. 900obo
900 zxi motor, off my memory compression was 113 113 111. Ski started 4 years ago but it seemed like it could use a carb rebuild so Id plan to do that. Also includes e box (which looks like crap) and a stock pipe but I believe stock pipe is for a 1100 not 900. Was planning on using this set up for my race ski I never finished.
900obo
Both motors come with engine cradle.
Like I said Ive been out of it for a minute so I assume everyone will tell me if Im cooked on my prices but I know everything seems to be more expensive now. Will be posting other 650 and x2 parts when I get to it.
Would prefer not to ship since motors are heavy. Bring a battery and compression gauge to verify if youd like. Located Newcastle Ca.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk