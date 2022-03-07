 650 motor with aftermarkets and 900 zxi motor
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:11 PM #1
    mcbrizzlesizzle
    mcbrizzlesizzle is offline
    I dream skis mcbrizzlesizzle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    sacramento ca
    Age
    32
    Posts
    620

    650 motor with aftermarkets and 900 zxi motor

    I have a crap ton of parts Ill be listing, thought Id get back into skis but havent touched anything in about 4 years so time to clean out

    650 motor with aftermarket head pushing 180 both cylinders
    Has aftermarket intake and sbn 44, air cleaner. Comes with e box too. 900obo

    900 zxi motor, off my memory compression was 113 113 111. Ski started 4 years ago but it seemed like it could use a carb rebuild so Id plan to do that. Also includes e box (which looks like crap) and a stock pipe but I believe stock pipe is for a 1100 not 900. Was planning on using this set up for my race ski I never finished.
    900obo

    Both motors come with engine cradle.
    Like I said Ive been out of it for a minute so I assume everyone will tell me if Im cooked on my prices but I know everything seems to be more expensive now. Will be posting other 650 and x2 parts when I get to it.
    Would prefer not to ship since motors are heavy. Bring a battery and compression gauge to verify if youd like. Located Newcastle Ca.






    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!
    And way to many Kawi parts!

    GOOD NEWS if it doesn't run it makes great yard art!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:12 PM #2
    mcbrizzlesizzle
    mcbrizzlesizzle is offline
    I dream skis mcbrizzlesizzle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    sacramento ca
    Age
    32
    Posts
    620

    Re: 650 motor with aftermarkets and 900 zxi motor





    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!
    And way to many Kawi parts!

    GOOD NEWS if it doesn't run it makes great yard art!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Bruce in SB

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 