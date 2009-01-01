B1784690-5E93-4D9D-B89C-0511BBB80209.jpeg13B8C0ED-6B66-41DE-823A-7C2066D52743.jpeg58C25370-9CE0-4352-B054-CA2B32A3E8F5.jpegFound 2 1979 js440 with trailer for free on Facebook market place. Picked them up from the original owner who had them covered since 1993. They look like they where very well taken care of before they sat. I’d like to know what I need to do before I try to start them. Here are some pics. Tell me what you think. I’ll post before I cleaned it and after I half *** cleaned them. AC178D5E-DA8D-4E8A-A90E-B044EBA57333.jpeg