Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wanted to buy: Pole Spring for JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location Portage,IN Age 43 Posts 5 Wanted to buy: Pole Spring for JS550 If you have one at a reasonable price, let me know. Its for an 86 550. Thanks guys! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,957 Re: Wanted to buy: Pole Spring for JS550 Reposted them , my old post , still have some

