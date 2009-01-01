 Driveshaft thru hull bearings
  Yesterday, 08:46 PM
    Driveshaft thru hull bearings

    Looking at replacing my drive shaft thru hull bearings and seals

    1990 piston port 550sx. This bearing housing has good rubber. No problem pressing them out

    what are the two small o rings and one large o ring for?
    Last edited by SkiMan104; Yesterday at 08:51 PM.
  Yesterday, 09:13 PM
    Re: Driveshaft thru hull bearings

    Disregard this thread. Confused part numbers w bearing kits and pump kits...
