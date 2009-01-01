 Seadoo Speedster PART OUT
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 01:19 PM #1
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1,091

    Lightbulb Seadoo Speedster PART OUT

    This is a part out ad..

    Parting out a 1997 Sea doo Speedster jet boat.
    This boat came with the 787 Rotax twin carb. engine.
    All electronics on boat and engine are good.
    Engine is a new replacement engine.
    Hull has no damage and is available with title.
    Has lots of new parts, new engine, new driveshaft, new driveshaft carbon seal assembly. Trailer wheels are tires were replaced last season.
    All seats are there which is rare for these boats, some seats need recovering but all are there. All compartment covers and lids are there such as the engine compartment cover which is also very rare.
    Shipping available for extra cost.
    Cash, Paypal, and Venmo payment accepted.
    Send me a private message with the exact parts you need and I will send pictures and price and location for pickup.

    Items sold:
    Reverse gate assembly is sold and not available.

    00y0y_fNITiH9sLOnz_0xS0po_1200x900.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:51 PM #2
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1,091

    Re: Seadoo Speedster PART OUT

    00101_cQhZjR95a1Nz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    00A0A_ip5MhqCXhmjz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    00k0k_a2o10mUemtXz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    00M0M_a4BpGItECzz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:53 PM #3
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1,091

    Re: Seadoo Speedster PART OUT

    00K0K_kRbOBbHPXhQz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    00G0G_5mb2SP3yXi7z_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    00Y0Y_fOIbgbbZMjpz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    01313_ciAnq8eDtHJz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    00N0N_l7J1cXoUyy9z_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    00909_eNtdIbeVwIPz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    00v0v_if2pESMk7YKz_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:55 PM #4
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1,091

    Re: Seadoo Speedster PART OUT

    00202_4dpS7Kfn6mUz_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    01515_6IrdxtV3Rwsz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    00C0C_2Nq27ihAJgz_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    00101_6c6lPwggYMfz_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    00u0u_2LWTPBNHjpPz_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    00o0o_dSAdKRmAxCTz_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    00P0P_gUefubtzZmcz_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    00404_gSvro86JD9Iz_0t20CI_1200x900.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 