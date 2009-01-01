This is a part out ad..

Parting out a 1997 Sea doo Speedster jet boat.

This boat came with the 787 Rotax twin carb. engine.

All electronics on boat and engine are good.

Engine is a new replacement engine.

Hull has no damage and is available with title.

Has lots of new parts, new engine, new driveshaft, new driveshaft carbon seal assembly. Trailer wheels are tires were replaced last season.

All seats are there which is rare for these boats, some seats need recovering but all are there. All compartment covers and lids are there such as the engine compartment cover which is also very rare.

Shipping available for extra cost.

Cash, Paypal, and Venmo payment accepted.

Send me a private message with the exact parts you need and I will send pictures and price and location for pickup.

Items sold:

Reverse gate assembly is sold and not available.















