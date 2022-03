Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 787 RFI big hub jet pump assembly #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 1,091 787 RFI big hub jet pump assembly Selling a 2001 Sea doo GTX 787 RFI big hub jet pump complete assembly. Came from fresh water use only jet ski. Spins free and smooth. Will include nozzles ( not pictured ) as well.



Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if interested in local in person pick up.



$250 OBO. shipped ground in Contiguous US.



Cash in person, or PayPal accepted.



For reference:

Housing OEM part number: 204160055

Impeller OEM part number: 271000774



Compatibility chart:



1998 Sea-Doo GTX - RFI Jet Pump Assembly

1999 Sea-Doo Challenger 1800 Jet Pump Assembly

1999 Sea-Doo Speedster SK Jet Pump Assembly

1999 Sea-Doo Speedster Jet Pump Assembly

1999 Sea-Doo Sportster 1800 Jet Pump Assembly

1999 Sea-Doo GS Jet Pump Assembly

1999 Sea-Doo GSX RFI Jet Pump Assembly

1999 Sea-Doo GTI Jet Pump Assembly

1999 Sea-Doo GTX RFI Jet Pump Assembly

2000 Sea-Doo GS Jet Pump Assembly

2000 Sea-Doo GSX RFI Jet Pump Assembly

2000 Sea-Doo GTI Jet Pump Assembly

2000 Sea-Doo GTX RFI Jet Pumnp Assembly

2001 Sea-Doo GS Jet Pump Assembly

2001 Sea-Doo GTX RFI Jet Pump Assembly

2002 Sea-Doo GTX RFI Jet Pump Assembly



Also parting out 2 complete 2001 Seadoo GTX 787 RFI jetskis. Send message with what parts you need.



IMG_4785.JPG



IMG_4786.JPG



IMG_4787.JPG



IMG_4789.JPG



image.jpg







Last edited by 1983; Today at 10:52 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,643 Re: 787 RFI big hub jet pump assembly http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=497857 Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 1,091 Re: 787 RFI big hub jet pump assembly Thanks, I messaged him yesterday and he had already bought one.



Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=497857 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules