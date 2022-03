Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rhaas Products - Never received order and can't contact them #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2012 Location NC Posts 269 Rhaas Products - Never received order and can't contact them Anyone have any contacts at Rhaas Products? Are they still alive? I ordered a part weeks ago and never received it. Ive emailed them and never get a response. Anyone else having problems with them? Figured I would ask here before contacting my credit card company. Last edited by WhiskeyD; Today at 10:44 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

