PWCToday Regular
Blaster B1 Accusteer, Suspension Steering and UMI Parts
Here is what iHere is what is for sale:
1 Complete Accusteer Setup, needs new bearings
2 UMI Stems
1 Blaster Suspension Steering System (main shaft is bent, but could be replaced)
A few ODI Grips
Other Misc Steering parts from B1
What do you get?
Everything pictured, enough to build a solid Accusteer, a suspension steering with new shaft, and some UMI spart parts.
Last edited by zimmy; Yesterday at 10:16 PM.
PWCToday Regular
Re: Blaster B1 Accusteer, Suspension Steering and UMI Parts
