 Blaster B1 Accusteer, Suspension Steering and UMI Parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:15 PM #1
    zimmy
    zimmy is offline
    PWCToday Regular zimmy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Chesapeake
    Age
    36
    Posts
    87

    Blaster B1 Accusteer, Suspension Steering and UMI Parts

    Here is what iHere is what is for sale:

    1 Complete Accusteer Setup, needs new bearings
    2 UMI Stems
    1 Blaster Suspension Steering System (main shaft is bent, but could be replaced)
    A few ODI Grips
    Other Misc Steering parts from B1

    What do you get?

    Everything pictured, enough to build a solid Accusteer, a suspension steering with new shaft, and some UMI spart parts.

    $380 OBOs for sale:

    1 Complete Accusteer Setup, needs new bearings
    2 UMI Stems
    1 Blaster Suspension Steering System (main shaft is bent, but could be replaced)
    A few ODI Grips
    Other Misc Steering parts from B1

    What do you get?

    Everything pictured, enough to build a solid Accusteer, a suspension steering with new shaft, and some UMI spart parts.

    $380 OBO
    Last edited by zimmy; Yesterday at 10:16 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:18 PM #2
    zimmy
    zimmy is offline
    PWCToday Regular zimmy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Chesapeake
    Age
    36
    Posts
    87

    Re: Blaster B1 Accusteer, Suspension Steering and UMI Parts

    PXL_20220212_180844321.MP.jpgPXL_20220212_180846982.MP.jpgPXL_20220212_180852309.MP.jpgPXL_20220212_180855171.MP.jpgPXL_20220212_180857612.MP.jpgPXL_20220212_180900349.MP.jpgPXL_20220212_180906060.MP.jpgPXL_20220212_180913820.MP.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 