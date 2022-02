Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha raider parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Michigan Age 34 Posts 3 Yamaha raider parts Trim cable $30

Steering cable $30

Engine mounts $30

Ada bracket $15

Throttle cable for dual 38's 52" long before the 90 degree angle $25



