Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Rock You Like A Hurricane..........Apex

Just completed a 700 mile round trip today to finally do what so many people have been telling me to do for years, lol.....stop building/collecting Super Jets and get a freakin aftermarket hull.



It's not that I have anything against aftermarket hulls. I just still really enjoy my stash of modded SNs, and most of the aftermarket hulls just don't quite do it for me. I do like the Rickter Edge, and Watercraft Factory Vision, and I rode a Superfreak Badazz I liked....but you know how it is with finding the right deal sometimes, and fortunately I'm patient...probably because I do have skis to ride that I truly enjoy. As this Apex is pretty rare from what I understand, I've never ridden one, but the specs on it have me very enthusiastic that I will enjoy it. I'm actually thinking I may enjoy it more than the Edge, but we shall see...



So here it is, a 2018 Hurricane Apex. No motor/pump...just what you see here = hull, hood, handlepole.



I already have basically everything I need to build it, but first I have to evaluate it and then decide which motor & pump from my stupid hoard will go in it. This hull has literally been sitting doing nothing for going on 2 years, I guess, so it's time to make it a ski again. I have a lot of other projects lined up right now that I've promised to people, but my hope is to have this Apex done for me in time for Jet Blast 2022, coming up immediately after Memorial Day, as always.



Part of why I retired from running Jet Blast after 10 years, and building a raffle ski each year, was so I'd have time to build something like this for me. Gotta fulfill the promise I made to myself too.



20220226_124242.jpg20220226_124248.jpg20220226_124256.jpg20220226_190537.jpg



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,191 Blog Entries 5 Re: Rock You Like A Hurricane..........Apex https://youtu.be/4mJ5c3gNNyQ



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,191 Blog Entries 5 Re: Rock You Like A Hurricane..........Apex https://youtu.be/-fn1DG6nMvs



