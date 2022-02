Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 GTX fuel lines #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Canada Posts 14 1997 GTX fuel lines So l think l should replace the old grey fuel lines during this rebuild. Doing some research, l see many are using fuel injection hose. Is this necessary? Is there any reason why l can't replace with just regula r gas line hose or marine grade hose? It's a matter of cost for me.

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules