Hi all - I'm building my first AM ski and need some help on propping. The ski is an EME aerial 8. The hull came with a maxx 155 pump (kawi). The previous owner had a PHP 898 in it with a skat mag swirl 75mm hub thin blade cut back 7/16.





I will be running a big bore (760) 62t/61x. The cylinder work (big bore kit and "shredder" porting) was all done by Paul Lehr (LPW). I will also be running a 62t zeel with custom curve by paul along with a limited B pipe and 38cc domes. I don't have compression numbers yet (just got the engine assembled) but squish is about 40-45 thousandths.





Looking for a starting point on an impeller. Any help would be appreciated understanding I may have to make some tweaks. Thanks.

