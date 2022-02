Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: B1 parts - Hydroturf kit, RIVA rear Exhaust, Hood shock kit, Front bumper #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location Virginia Age 64 Posts 526 B1 parts - Hydroturf kit, RIVA rear Exhaust, Hood shock kit, Front bumper Brand new Mat Kit "SANO" brand, Black / white marble - $65 shipped



New Single Hood shock kit from Anger Management racing - $50 shipped



RIVA rear exhaust tube in nice shape - $50 shipped



Stock front bumper in very nice condition - $45 shipped.



U.S. only, add 3% for PP fees



PM me a cell and I will send you pics, cannot seem to get them loaded on here.



THIS IS ALL I HAVE FOR A B1, NOTHING ELSE! Thanks, Glenn 06 SXR Limited, a couple of modded RNs, and WAY too much other crap !!!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SxiPro Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules