SXR 1500 stock pump. Stock impeller. Wear ring and impeller are nearly perfect. Pump was modified to fit in a GP1. Top outlet has been blocked off and a second outlet fitting has been installed in the side of the pump. This would be reversible by removing the block off plate and silicone. The top of the nozzle has been milled flat for clearance and siphon bilge Venturi tube removed.
$300 shipped (cont. US) + fees
