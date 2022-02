Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 bottom #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Atlanta Posts 20 Js550 bottom I’m looking to refinish the bottom of my hull and was wondering if I should lay one single sheet of fiberglass over it or should I break it up into multiple sections? I was going to fill some of the gouges but they are so bad and there’s a few dents that have damaged the smc pretty bad that I decided a new bottom with interlux vc performance epoxy on top would be nice. any suggestions or input would be much appreciated! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

