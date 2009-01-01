 Fx140 HO Oil Pump Driven Assembly Gear dowel pin?
    Fx140 HO Oil Pump Driven Assembly Gear dowel pin?

    I am putting together a Fx140 HO sourced w parts from EBay. Im ready to put the PTO cover on and I have all the gears and simple alignment pins. Can someone tell me if there is supposed to be a pin that fits into the end of the driven gear pictured for the oil pump? It seems to mate up to a stand/protrusion on the lower crankcase to keep it from sliding out of place, but the inner diameter of the driven gear and the crankcase stud are not the same. The service manual drawings online dont show a dowel pin but Im uneasy about it. Thanks!! 0F1E95D5-0AF3-43AF-8232-774442EA1BC5.jpeg
    Re: Fx140 HO Oil Pump Driven Assembly Gear dowel pin?

    Full pic359F9131-B296-44F4-A57D-4D60C4488816.jpeg
