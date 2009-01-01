 prop "kick"
Thread: prop "kick"

  Today, 12:41 AM #1
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    35
    Posts
    225

    prop "kick"

    So today I was talking to an old timer and he asked me about my 900 swapped x2, i made mention that i need more prop and i hit max rpm real quick. He said back in the day when he raced that someone at goodtimes racing used to "kick" the ends of the prop blades and it would help load the prop and drastically aid in low end hook up... is this true? anyone ever hear about this and who knows how to do it?
  Today, 01:02 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,925

    Re: prop "kick"

    A 'kick' is just a more increased bend in the prop trailing edge. About the last 1/2-3/4 inch.
  Today, 01:54 AM #3
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    35
    Posts
    225

    Re: prop "kick"

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    A 'kick' is just a more increased bend in the prop trailing edge. About the last 1/2-3/4 inch.
    right on! should i attempt it? he swears by it
  Today, 02:50 AM #4
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,083
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: prop "kick"

    Quote Originally Posted by CA550sx123 View Post
    So today I was talking to an old timer and he asked me about my 900 swapped x2, i made mention that i need more prop and i hit max rpm real quick. He said back in the day when he raced that someone at goodtimes racing used to "kick" the ends of the prop blades and it would help load the prop and drastically aid in low end hook up... is this true? anyone ever hear about this and who knows how to do it?
    Did that advice come from "Large Sarge"?

    The kicks I saw were on the last 1/4" of the impeller, and about
    a 45 deg angle. And it was done to accelerate off the line faster.

    I don't know if I would recommend that these days. Impellers are
    alot better than the old 440/550/650 impellers were,

    I prefer to look at a engine/impeller combination and ask (1) is the
    engine's peak rpm greater than the peak hp rpm? If so what is needed:
    (2) more top speed or (3) more acceleration.

    Increasing the impeller's pitch require more HP (but if peak rpm greater
    than the peak hp rpm, you have some extra HP that you can use).
    Increasing top speed requires roughly twice the hp (rpm) than increases
    in acceleration.

    Excess rpm doesn't mean you are making it from point A to point B
    faster. Drying out the pipe can increase peak rpm, but it can also
    slow down the acceleration, and especially re-acceleration.

    Of course this is much easier estimate on a twin, than a triple.


    Bill M.
    Last edited by wmazz; Today at 02:56 AM.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


