Thread: prop "kick"

So today I was talking to an old timer and he asked me about my 900 swapped x2, i made mention that i need more prop and i hit max rpm real quick. He said back in the day when he raced that someone at goodtimes racing used to "kick" the ends of the prop blades and it would help load the prop and drastically aid in low end hook up... is this true? anyone ever hear about this and who knows how to do it?

A 'kick' is just a more increased bend in the prop trailing edge. About the last 1/2-3/4 inch.



#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ontario, California Age 35 Posts 225 Re: prop "kick" Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by A 'kick' is just a more increased bend in the prop trailing edge. About the last 1/2-3/4 inch. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,083 Blog Entries 6 Re: prop "kick" Originally Posted by CA550sx123 Originally Posted by So today I was talking to an old timer and he asked me about my 900 swapped x2, i made mention that i need more prop and i hit max rpm real quick. He said back in the day when he raced that someone at goodtimes racing used to "kick" the ends of the prop blades and it would help load the prop and drastically aid in low end hook up... is this true? anyone ever hear about this and who knows how to do it?



The kicks I saw were on the last 1/4" of the impeller, and about

a 45 deg angle. And it was done to accelerate off the line faster.



I don't know if I would recommend that these days. Impellers are

alot better than the old 440/550/650 impellers were,



I prefer to look at a engine/impeller combination and ask (1) is the

engine's peak rpm greater than the peak hp rpm? If so what is needed:

(2) more top speed or (3) more acceleration.



Increasing the impeller's pitch require more HP (but if peak rpm greater

than the peak hp rpm, you have some extra HP that you can use).

Increasing top speed requires roughly twice the hp (rpm) than increases

in acceleration.



Excess rpm doesn't mean you are making it from point A to point B

faster. Drying out the pipe can increase peak rpm, but it can also

slow down the acceleration, and especially re-acceleration.



Of course this is much easier estimate on a twin, than a triple.





Bill M.





