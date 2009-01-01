Thread: prop "kick"

|
So today I was talking to an old timer and he asked me about my 900 swapped x2, i made mention that i need more prop and i hit max rpm real quick. He said back in the day when he raced that someone at goodtimes racing used to "kick" the ends of the prop blades and it would help load the prop and drastically aid in low end hook up... is this true? anyone ever hear about this and who knows how to do it?
A 'kick' is just a more increased bend in the prop trailing edge. About the last 1/2-3/4 inch.
right on! should i attempt it? he swears by it
Did that advice come from "Large Sarge"?
The kicks I saw were on the last 1/4" of the impeller, and about
a 45 deg angle. And it was done to accelerate off the line faster.
I don't know if I would recommend that these days. Impellers are
alot better than the old 440/550/650 impellers were,
I prefer to look at a engine/impeller combination and ask (1) is the
engine's peak rpm greater than the peak hp rpm? If so what is needed:
(2) more top speed or (3) more acceleration.
Increasing the impeller's pitch require more HP (but if peak rpm greater
than the peak hp rpm, you have some extra HP that you can use).
Increasing top speed requires roughly twice the hp (rpm) than increases
in acceleration.
Excess rpm doesn't mean you are making it from point A to point B
faster. Drying out the pipe can increase peak rpm, but it can also
slow down the acceleration, and especially re-acceleration.
Of course this is much easier estimate on a twin, than a triple.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
