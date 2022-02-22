 FS Factory Limited Pipe 750 exhaust.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:56 AM #1
    Water rat
    Water rat is offline
    PWCToday Guru Water rat's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2004
    Location
    Australia
    Age
    52
    Posts
    414

    FS Factory Limited Pipe 750 exhaust.

    Nice corrosion free FP system for the 750's, both bottom screws machined flat, see pics, top screw perfect, exhaust has no leaks and performs flawlessly using the top screw for adjustment. I had it at half a turn out. Comes with a Micro touch water injection module but honestly can't remember how good it is as i've had it for several years in storage. Also gaskets to install as well as a new Blowsion flow control valve and silicone coupler. Manifold threads are very good. $1100 shipped from Australia to anywhere in the world.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Old skool rocks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 