Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl! #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 750 Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl! After going down to Hemenway yesterday and feeling the call of duty to get out on the ski, and, being bummed out there is no way I can risk my Volvo again.



So, I jump on Autotrader and found this sweeeeeeeet 1995 Jeep Wrangler with 4WD - basically the original owner...the guys dad owned it before him. Immaculate.



It will also be a great prop to shoot the models with my jetski depicting the LAKE LIFE.



It's gonna be a great summer!



Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,922 Re: Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl! I hope it's the 4.0! Don't forget to service the diffs, transmission, and t-case, go with synthetic fluid. Seems even the really nice stuff has never had proper fluid service. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

