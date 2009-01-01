|
|
-
I dream skis
Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl!
After going down to Hemenway yesterday and feeling the call of duty to get out on the ski, and, being bummed out there is no way I can risk my Volvo again.
So, I jump on Autotrader and found this sweeeeeeeet 1995 Jeep Wrangler with 4WD - basically the original owner...the guys dad owned it before him. Immaculate.
It will also be a great prop to shoot the models with my jetski depicting the LAKE LIFE.
It's gonna be a great summer!
022122_0038.jpg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl!
I've been trying to save up some pics for a girls and skis Jeep-themed day only to find they are rare. Hope to see yours.
Originally Posted by vegasphotog
It will also be a great prop to shoot the models with my jetski depicting the LAKE LIFE.
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl!
I hope it's the 4.0! Don't forget to service the diffs, transmission, and t-case, go with synthetic fluid. Seems even the really nice stuff has never had proper fluid service.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules