 Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl!
  Yesterday, 08:44 PM
    vegasphotog
    Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl!

    After going down to Hemenway yesterday and feeling the call of duty to get out on the ski, and, being bummed out there is no way I can risk my Volvo again.

    So, I jump on Autotrader and found this sweeeeeeeet 1995 Jeep Wrangler with 4WD - basically the original owner...the guys dad owned it before him. Immaculate.

    It will also be a great prop to shoot the models with my jetski depicting the LAKE LIFE.

    It's gonna be a great summer!

    022122_0038.jpg
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
  Yesterday, 09:50 PM
    linkman
    Re: Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl!

    Quote Originally Posted by vegasphotog View Post
    It will also be a great prop to shoot the models with my jetski depicting the LAKE LIFE.
    I've been trying to save up some pics for a girls and skis Jeep-themed day only to find they are rare. Hope to see yours.
  Yesterday, 11:14 PM
    Myself
    Re: Meet Lucy - My Lake Mead Playgirl!

    I hope it's the 4.0! Don't forget to service the diffs, transmission, and t-case, go with synthetic fluid. Seems even the really nice stuff has never had proper fluid service.
