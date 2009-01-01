Thread: 550 parts

|
550 parts
Ive got some 550 parts looking to get rid of. Ive got a jet power exhaust, intake manifold, waterbox and js550 cylinders with a fresh hone on them. 2 handle poles in ok condition and some dual keihin cdk 2 carbs with flame arrestor to go with them. Ive also got a js550 pump that needs the intake grate bolt removed but
other wise spins nicely as far as I can tell. Looking to sell cheap.743BCB09-0C06-40EB-A201-0118DE38CDD3.jpeg64BC0D8B-1ADE-40B1-B762-B60F60760FA7.jpegC9B5C2FB-3DF5-4CC1-8D2F-FB44EC3FB378.jpeg644A3E48-EECF-40DA-B417-5A4A1AB42026.jpeg4B828D0D-D46B-4E2E-91C6-5D4EA928FDAF.jpeg
