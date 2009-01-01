Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Atlanta Posts 18 550 parts Ive got some 550 parts looking to get rid of. Ive got a jet power exhaust, intake manifold, waterbox and js550 cylinders with a fresh hone on them. 2 handle poles in ok condition and some dual keihin cdk 2 carbs with flame arrestor to go with them. Ive also got a js550 pump that needs the intake grate bolt removed but

other wise spins nicely as far as I can tell. Looking to sell cheap.743BCB09-0C06-40EB-A201-0118DE38CDD3.jpeg64BC0D8B-1ADE-40B1-B762-B60F60760FA7.jpegC9B5C2FB-3DF5-4CC1-8D2F-FB44EC3FB378.jpeg644A3E48-EECF-40DA-B417-5A4A1AB42026.jpeg4B828D0D-D46B-4E2E-91C6-5D4EA928FDAF.jpeg Attached Images 1E1BADB9-F339-4DE3-AE86-71179B8DC808.jpeg (3.26 MB, 11 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules