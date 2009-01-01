Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js300 timing advance? Direction? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Spartanburg sc Age 32 Posts 34 Js300 timing advance? Direction? Which way to advance timing on a js300 , or which way do I turn the stator to the (left)? Counterclockwise? And how much degrees?

I got lots of mods on it.



High compression head

38 carb

Double flap reeds.

Reed stuffer.

Port and polished

Lighten fly wheel. (.8lb)

Kerker pipe

Aluminum water box

Westcoast Flame arrestor

Skat trak 13/16 impeller

Ported pump

Reduction nozzle bored



