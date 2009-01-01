Which way to advance timing on a js300, or which way do I turn the stator to the (left)? Counterclockwise? And how much degrees?
I got lots of mods on it.

High compression head
38 carb
Double flap reeds.
Reed stuffer.
Port and polished
Lighten fly wheel. (.8lb)
Kerker pipe
Aluminum water box
Westcoast Flame arrestor
Skat trak 13/16 impeller
Ported pump
Reduction nozzle bored

Thanks In Advance.