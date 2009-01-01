 Js300 timing?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Js300 timing?

  1. Today, 12:40 AM #1
    1994kawasaki750xi
    1994kawasaki750xi is online now
    PWCToday Newbie 1994kawasaki750xi's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Spartanburg sc
    Age
    32
    Posts
    34

    Js300 timing?

    Which way to advance timing on a js300, or which way do I turn the stator to the (left)? Counterclockwise? And how much degrees?
    I got lots of mods on it.

    High compression head
    38 carb
    Double flap reeds.
    Reed stuffer.
    Port and polished
    Lighten fly wheel. (.8lb)
    Kerker pipe
    Aluminum water box
    Westcoast Flame arrestor
    Skat trak 13/16 impeller
    Ported pump
    Reduction nozzle bored

    Thanks In Advance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:03 AM #2
    1994kawasaki750xi
    1994kawasaki750xi is online now
    PWCToday Newbie 1994kawasaki750xi's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Spartanburg sc
    Age
    32
    Posts
    34

    Re: Js300 timing?

    https://youtu.be/X-SuPhS8Lhw
    Let me know if I set the timing advance 3 degrees the right way??
    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. 1994kawasaki750xi

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 