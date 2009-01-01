JS550 PP Cylinder. Professionally Ported, intake, transfers and exhaust. Freshly honed by Group K. Cylinder ware is in the middle of first over tolerance. A lot of life left. Ring gap set by Group K. New WSM pistons 0.50 and rings. Fresh VHT black paint. Studs included. Literally ready to bolt on and go. Exhaust port height is approximately 38.5mm from deck to top of exhaust port. $250 shipped to lower 48. 550 intake.jpg550 intake 2.jpg550 intake 3.jpg550 Exh.jpg550 cyl 2.jpg550 hone.jpg550 piston.jpg550 cyl.jpg