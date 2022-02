Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Running a GP800 Yamaha on flush hook up-how long can you do it #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2021 Location VA Age 68 Posts 3 Running a GP800 Yamaha on flush hook up-how long can you do it New to working on jetskis-got a used unit I'm putting back on the water after extended storage. How long can you run a Yamaha GP800 on the flush line hookup? I'm going thru carbs and some other stuff on a ski that has been sitting a while and want to start it up warm it up and adjust carbs etc. I'm sure it wont overheat but don't know how running out of the water may affect other parts of the machine. Any advice to novice is appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules