Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hydroturf 26mm underpaid experience? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,829 Blog Entries 1 Hydroturf 26mm underpaid experience? Anyone tried using this thick under pad? Do you need to top it with a regular Hydroturf mat or will it hold up as is?

Had a 1/2 mat under the original 440 style wetsuit foam and loved it just trying to get something real soft again

Thanks "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules