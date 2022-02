Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wrong base gasket? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Canada Posts 10 Wrong base gasket? Well l recieved my new SBT base gasket today. When l ordered it, l checked the application. My ski is a 1997 GTX. The engine is a carburated 787. As you can see in the picture the difference in number of holes between the old gasket and the new. The new has 2 large water jacket holes, and 2 small holes next to the cylinder mounting screw holes.

Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated. Attached Images IMG_20220216_122843.jpg (904.0 KB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules