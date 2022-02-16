Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS Parts 440 550 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Oregon Age 31 Posts 247 JS Parts 440 550 Assortment of JS parts for sale. Got these in a deal with another ski so not sure on history, condition, etc. Listed below but may have missed some things, see pics. Make offers, I dont have time to value everything. Include your zip code so I can estimate shipping. Message me here or text 5414232354



-550 ? PP Cylinder just needs a hone

-Flywheel

-Flywheel cover

-Ebox, some corrosion but appears complete

-Stock intake mani, some porting

-Stock exhaust mani

-Stock exhaust midpipe and chamber

-Stock head no pitting

-Fuel tank

-L S intake grate ?

-Stock pump vanes look good, see pic

-Oceanpro ride plate

-Hood strap

-Pole bracket & rubber damper

-Bed plate

-Coupler cover

-Motor mounts set of 4

-Throttle cable

-Fuel & exhaust hoses

-Fuel selector switch

-K&N filters (2)

-Stock siphon bilge

-Pole spring

















