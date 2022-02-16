Assortment of JS parts for sale. Got these in a deal with another ski so not sure on history, condition, etc. Listed below but may have missed some things, see pics. Make offers, I dont have time to value everything. Include your zip code so I can estimate shipping. Message me here or text 5414232354
-550 ? PP Cylinder just needs a hone
-Flywheel
-Flywheel cover
-Ebox, some corrosion but appears complete
-Stock intake mani, some porting
-Stock exhaust mani
-Stock exhaust midpipe and chamber
-Stock head no pitting
-Fuel tank
-L S intake grate ?
-Stock pump vanes look good, see pic
-Oceanpro ride plate
-Hood strap
-Pole bracket & rubber damper
-Bed plate
-Coupler cover
-Motor mounts set of 4
-Throttle cable
-Fuel & exhaust hoses
-Fuel selector switch
-K&N filters (2)
-Stock siphon bilge
-Pole spring