 Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
  Yesterday, 06:44 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,171
    Blog Entries
    5

    Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration

    I did this a few years ago when I was bored.

    Basically just connected a garden hose to one of the factory b-pipes I had in my stash of spares and simply compared the visible flow differences as I adjusted the bottom injection screw. I suppose I should have connected a flow meter to the feed line to be more scientific, but oh well. This did provide some decent info.

    Here is the starting point.

    20200905_112718.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 06:46 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,171
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration

    Step 1. Screw fully closed. As you can see, it doesn't completely stop the flow.

    20200905_112722.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 06:48 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,171
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration

    Step 2. Screw 1/4 turn open. Stream is steady but piddly.

    20200905_112803.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 06:50 PM #4
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,171
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration

    Step 3. Screw 1/2 turn open. Noticeable increase over 1/4 turn.

    20200905_112810.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 06:53 PM #5
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,171
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration

    Step 4. Screw 3/4 turn open. Similarly noticable increase going from 1/2 to 3/4 as was seen when going from 1/4 to 1/2.

    20200905_112817.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 06:55 PM #6
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,171
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration

    Step 5. Screw 1 turn open. The increase from 3/4 to 1 was noticeable, but probably a tad less so than the previous increases.

    20200905_112823.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 07:01 PM #7
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,171
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration

    Steps 6 and 7. Screw 1.5 then 2 turns open. Essentially, once you get past 1 full turn open, that's about it for the adjustment. No more changes in flow to be detected visibly or audibly.

    Yeah, this demo isn't super scientific, but it does at least show the adjustment range available with these screws.
    Note that I left the Allen wrench in the pictures, so you can see the adjustments as I went along.


    20200905_112831.jpg20200905_112837.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 08:28 PM #8
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,450

    Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration

    Good to know. Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
