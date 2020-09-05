Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,171 Blog Entries 5 Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration I did this a few years ago when I was bored.



Basically just connected a garden hose to one of the factory b-pipes I had in my stash of spares and simply compared the visible flow differences as I adjusted the bottom injection screw. I suppose I should have connected a flow meter to the feed line to be more scientific, but oh well. This did provide some decent info.



Here is the starting point.







Step 1. Screw fully closed. As you can see, it doesn't completely stop the flow.







Step 2. Screw 1/4 turn open. Stream is steady but piddly.







Step 3. Screw 1/2 turn open. Noticeable increase over 1/4 turn.







Step 4. Screw 3/4 turn open. Similarly noticable increase going from 1/2 to 3/4 as was seen when going from 1/4 to 1/2.







Step 5. Screw 1 turn open. The increase from 3/4 to 1 was noticeable, but probably a tad less so than the previous increases.







Steps 6 and 7. Screw 1.5 then 2 turns open. Essentially, once you get past 1 full turn open, that's about it for the adjustment. No more changes in flow to be detected visibly or audibly.



Yeah, this demo isn't super scientific, but it does at least show the adjustment range available with these screws.

Note that I left the Allen wrench in the pictures, so you can see the adjustments as I went along.









Good to know. Thanks.

