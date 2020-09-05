|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
I did this a few years ago when I was bored.
Basically just connected a garden hose to one of the factory b-pipes I had in my stash of spares and simply compared the visible flow differences as I adjusted the bottom injection screw. I suppose I should have connected a flow meter to the feed line to be more scientific, but oh well. This did provide some decent info.
Here is the starting point.
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Step 1. Screw fully closed. As you can see, it doesn't completely stop the flow.
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Step 2. Screw 1/4 turn open. Stream is steady but piddly.
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Step 3. Screw 1/2 turn open. Noticeable increase over 1/4 turn.
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Step 4. Screw 3/4 turn open. Similarly noticable increase going from 1/2 to 3/4 as was seen when going from 1/4 to 1/2.
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Step 5. Screw 1 turn open. The increase from 3/4 to 1 was noticeable, but probably a tad less so than the previous increases.
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Re: Factory Pipe Adjustment Screw Demonstration
Steps 6 and 7. Screw 1.5 then 2 turns open. Essentially, once you get past 1 full turn open, that's about it for the adjustment. No more changes in flow to be detected visibly or audibly.
Yeah, this demo isn't super scientific, but it does at least show the adjustment range available with these screws.
Note that I left the Allen wrench in the pictures, so you can see the adjustments as I went along.
