Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: I was given a free JS550 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Diego Posts 416 I was given a free JS550 So I had a friend give me a free JS550 that he had sitting for a long time. The last sticker on it was 2011 and the engine seems to be frozen. I live in San Diego so I am assuming it was ridden in salt water because it has a flush kit on it. I pulled the head and the engine looks frozen but not seized. I sprayed some PB Blaster on the cylinders to see if I can get them to loosen up but after a day of sitting they are still frozen.



What are my options? Is there anything stronger than PB Blaster that anyone recommends? Do I need to let it sit longer? Attached Images Jet ski.jpg (38.2 KB, 2 views) 2008 Seadoo GTI

2006 Honda F12

1985 Kawasaki JS550

1994 Yamaha FX-1 (sold)

1978 Ultranautics Wetbike (sold)

1996 SuperJet 760 (sold)

1995 FX-1 (sold)

Back in the old days we loosened one up by pouring CocaCola in there for a couple of days…

