 I was given a free JS550
  Today, 06:02 PM
    jd21476
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    416

    I was given a free JS550

    So I had a friend give me a free JS550 that he had sitting for a long time. The last sticker on it was 2011 and the engine seems to be frozen. I live in San Diego so I am assuming it was ridden in salt water because it has a flush kit on it. I pulled the head and the engine looks frozen but not seized. I sprayed some PB Blaster on the cylinders to see if I can get them to loosen up but after a day of sitting they are still frozen.

    What are my options? Is there anything stronger than PB Blaster that anyone recommends? Do I need to let it sit longer?
    2008 Seadoo GTI
    2006 Honda F12
    1985 Kawasaki JS550
    1994 Yamaha FX-1 (sold)
    1978 Ultranautics Wetbike (sold)
    1996 SuperJet 760 (sold)
    1995 FX-1 (sold)
    2000 GP1200R (sold)
  Today, 07:24 PM
    Bruce in SB
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Santa Barbara, Ca.
    Posts
    2,828
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: I was given a free JS550

    Back in the old days we loosened one up by pouring CocaCola in there for a couple of days…
    "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine
