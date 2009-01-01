So I had a friend give me a free JS550 that he had sitting for a long time. The last sticker on it was 2011 and the engine seems to be frozen. I live in San Diego so I am assuming it was ridden in salt water because it has a flush kit on it. I pulled the head and the engine looks frozen but not seized. I sprayed some PB Blaster on the cylinders to see if I can get them to loosen up but after a day of sitting they are still frozen.
What are my options? Is there anything stronger than PB Blaster that anyone recommends? Do I need to let it sit longer?