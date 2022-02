Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Shoe recommendations for stand up pwc. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location South Florida Posts 23 Shoe recommendations for stand up pwc. I want to buy shoes to wear when on my stand up craft. Want to read what others are using. Thanks.



I have read that a lot of riders use wrestling shoes for support and the grip.



I ride barefoot. But I also use race boots.

