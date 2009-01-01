|
'91 sc exhaust/muffler part # question
Hi, getting exhaust parts for my '91 sc 650. 2 questions.
Need the lower (wider) o-ring for inside the upper half of the exhaust housing/joint set up. Exploded view says part # 43058B. Not available and not seeing any used listings for one. Is there a hardware/automotive store type replacement for this?
Need the rubber seal for in there also(part#92093-3732). Seeing some listings for that number but also for 92093-3723. Both saying 650's. Same thing?
thanks.
