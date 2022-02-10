Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: This is where the NOS goes :) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,148 Blog Entries 5 This is where the NOS goes :) Not exactly, lol.

Got this 90 WR3, and it had been sitting about 7 years.

Went to see what it would do, and it was literally hydrolocked...get this, with 2 stroke oil. And now I have a big blotch stain of oil on the ceiling in my shop from blowing it out



As you can see, this was an early version 650, with the oil injection fittings installed directly into the intake manifold instead of the flame arrestor. I don't even recall the last time I saw one of these, but apparently gravity overcame the design, as the tank is mounted higher than the intake manifold, and the oil tank went from full to half full.



It did keep the motor minty fresh inside, and it is now going into a SN, so no more oil injection..and the primer tubing instead.



20220210_155617.jpg20220210_155621.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



