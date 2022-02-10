 This is where the NOS goes :)
  Today, 04:24 PM
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,148
    Blog Entries
    5

    This is where the NOS goes :)

    Not exactly, lol.
    Got this 90 WR3, and it had been sitting about 7 years.
    Went to see what it would do, and it was literally hydrolocked...get this, with 2 stroke oil. And now I have a big blotch stain of oil on the ceiling in my shop from blowing it out

    As you can see, this was an early version 650, with the oil injection fittings installed directly into the intake manifold instead of the flame arrestor. I don't even recall the last time I saw one of these, but apparently gravity overcame the design, as the tank is mounted higher than the intake manifold, and the oil tank went from full to half full.

    It did keep the motor minty fresh inside, and it is now going into a SN, so no more oil injection..and the primer tubing instead.

    20220210_155617.jpg20220210_155621.jpg
    Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 05:02 PM.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
