A guy traded me this old stuff. I've got a complete 440 bottom end.
Then, what appears to be another 440 case set that was opened up to run 550 cylinders.
And I have an aluminum cylinder (assumed 440)....but it's 71mm bore.
The pistons say STD on them, ART, JAPAN, but have 2 rings and are for the 71mm bore.
Stock exhaust, some other pipe with no manifold, and a stock 'breadbox' 550 exhaust.
Stock intake, 38mm BN, and a cast iron coupler.
Head (forgot a pic) is machined and matches the 71mm bore size???
So,.....is this some kind of old school big bore setup or something?