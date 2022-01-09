Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: RN Super Jet hood gasket alternative that is free/cheap #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,142 Blog Entries 5 RN Super Jet hood gasket alternative that is free/cheap I don't know about everyone else, but I much prefer the OEM yami SJ hood gaskets over the aftermarket ones, but yeah, they're not cheap.



So, if you're like me, or know someone who has parted out dozens to 100s of Yamaha Waverunner 3s (WR3), then you should have a source for WR3 hood gaskets that are still in great shape, and either free or next to free. In fact, with 90+% of the broken WR3s I get, the hood gasket is already loose and easy to remove anyhow, and most are still in excellent shape. So don't just throw them away, LOL!!!!



The process for using these WR3 hood gaskets on RN SJ hulls is simple and easy.



1) Remove the old gasket and clean/prep the gasket channel.

2) Lay the WR3 hood gasket in the rear of the channel (rear of the gasket on the WR3 matches the rear of the channel on the RN hull nicely) and wrap it around both rear corners and forward into the straight sections of the channel.

3) Cut the gasket, with a nice razor/utility blade in 2 places, 1 cut on each side, about 6 inches back from the front corners of the channel.

4) Glue that cut rearward piece into the channel using rubber/contact cement (the Weldwood stuff in the red can - same stuff we all use for turf).

5) After you've glued in the first piece, take the remaining piece and glue that into the front part of the hood gasket channel area and work it around the front corners and back towards the cut off edges of the rear piece already glued in place.

6) You can then determine where to cut that forward piece, so that it butts up reasonably well to the rear piece. Make those cuts and then finish gluing in the forward piece. Any small gap at either cut can be filled with silicone.



Pictures coming...



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,142 Blog Entries 5 Re: RN Super Jet hood gasket alternative that is free/cheap These are some "before" pictures from a RN SJ where I recently replaced the hood gasket with a WR3 gasket.



20220109_221327.jpg20220111_154702.jpg20220111_154708.jpg20220111_154713.jpg20220111_154734.jpg



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,142 Blog Entries 5 Re: RN Super Jet hood gasket alternative that is free/cheap These pictures show where I made the cuts in the WR3 gasket. I don't have any ultimate "after" pictures, but I did dab some silicone in the 2 gaps to close them up, but that step was basically optional.



20220113_131251.jpg20220113_131313.jpg20220116_183401.jpg20220116_183409.jpg



20220113_120540.jpg



Next time I do a SN with a VXR gasket, I will document it.



20220111_154859.jpg



