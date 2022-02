Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 Kawasaki SXR #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Wilkes-barre, pa Age 43 Posts 38 2017 Kawasaki SXR 2017 SXR for sale.

location: Wilkes-barre, Scranton Pa area

Ultra race handlepole

R&D air intake

R&D intake grate

JC racing sponsons

hydro turf with split kickers

Oem cover

20 est hours on machine

oil and filter changed every year

91 ethanol free fuel ran at all times

fuel filter changed every year as well

Karavan single trailer

$11,000 Attached Images BD177936-AFDF-415B-8ABD-FD9C373E3340.jpeg (4.42 MB, 4 views)

BD177936-AFDF-415B-8ABD-FD9C373E3340.jpeg (4.42 MB, 4 views) 4A3DE007-16A4-4CE4-BC54-40F39DFCFE7B.jpeg (2.83 MB, 3 views)

4A3DE007-16A4-4CE4-BC54-40F39DFCFE7B.jpeg (2.83 MB, 3 views) 71CE48A8-9E78-470D-A18D-5F3C9F20EE7C.jpeg (165.8 KB, 3 views) '17 SX-R

'91 650sx

'89 X2

'84 JS550/650 conversion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Dolceboro Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules