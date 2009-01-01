 Wax Racing Half Pipe
  Today, 02:57 PM
    CDA Jr
    CDA Jr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Simi valley
    Posts
    50

    Wax Racing Half Pipe

    Hey, Was wondering if anyone is or has run the Wax racing Half pipe.
    https://www.waxracingproducts.com/pr...saki-half-pipe

    I searched to see if someone has already done a review, but couldn't find anything. If someone could point me to the right direction that would be great or has some info on them, I would appreciate it.

    I'm building an 89 JS550 for my GF and I like to jump on it and play around. I heard the half pipes give a little more bottom end, so i would enjoy that. I already bought the "Prowatercraft" 36" front sponsons with fin, XL performance rear sponsons, new 9mm under pad, plus a 3 peice jettrim mat with a kick tray extension. I figured it would make it comfortable to ride, before i start to dump money into the motor. I got it running really reliable. So now I would like to beef it up a little.

    I've looked into the half pipe (which is why I am making this post) then either going to buy a 440 pump nozzle or boring the 550 pump nozzle, Mikuni SBN 44, water box, pump stuffer, and a intake grate. Then look at re-fiber glassing the hull the hull and new gel coat just to make it look "pretty" hahahaha.
  Today, 03:11 PM
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    58
    Posts
    9,313

    Re: Wax Racing Half Pipe

    440 and 550 pump nozzles aren't interchangeable.
  Today, 03:16 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,628

    Re: Wax Racing Half Pipe

    The half pipe does retain the bottom end power of the stock engine , it does not increase it, it also increases RPM by 1000 RPM's, to benefit from this you will need to unplug the rev limiter wire, I believe it is a gray wire. The 44 carb is also a good upgrade, boring the nozzle increases bottom end thrust but decreases top end speed,440 nozzles won't work because the 550 nozzle has the mounting legs for the pump made into it,the 440 nozzle does not, you will need to upgrade the stock impeller after the upgrades to see the real benefit of the other performance parts.
