Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wax Racing Half Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Simi valley Posts 50 Wax Racing Half Pipe Hey, Was wondering if anyone is or has run the Wax racing Half pipe.

https://www.waxracingproducts.com/pr...saki-half-pipe



I searched to see if someone has already done a review, but couldn't find anything. If someone could point me to the right direction that would be great or has some info on them, I would appreciate it.



I'm building an 89 JS550 for my GF and I like to jump on it and play around. I heard the half pipes give a little more bottom end, so i would enjoy that. I already bought the "Prowatercraft" 36" front sponsons with fin, XL performance rear sponsons, new 9mm under pad, plus a 3 peice jettrim mat with a kick tray extension. I figured it would make it comfortable to ride, before i start to dump money into the motor. I got it running really reliable. So now I would like to beef it up a little.



I've looked into the half pipe (which is why I am making this post) then either going to buy a 440 pump nozzle or boring the 550 pump nozzle, Mikuni SBN 44, water box, pump stuffer, and a intake grate. Then look at re-fiber glassing the hull the hull and new gel coat just to make it look "pretty" hahahaha. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 58 Posts 9,313 Re: Wax Racing Half Pipe 440 and 550 pump nozzles aren't interchangeable. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,628 Re: Wax Racing Half Pipe The half pipe does retain the bottom end power of the stock engine , it does not increase it, it also increases RPM by 1000 RPM's, to benefit from this you will need to unplug the rev limiter wire, I believe it is a gray wire. The 44 carb is also a good upgrade, boring the nozzle increases bottom end thrust but decreases top end speed,440 nozzles won't work because the 550 nozzle has the mounting legs for the pump made into it,the 440 nozzle does not, you will need to upgrade the stock impeller after the upgrades to see the real benefit of the other performance parts. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

