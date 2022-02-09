Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: So this is kind of an interesting repair. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,628 So this is kind of an interesting repair. Seadoo GS comes in with an oil leak , no oil in the tank, oil all in the bottom of the ski. The oil tank is not leaking, so I go for the bottom rotary valve supply hose, cut it off , put a non-damaging hose clamp on it ,reclamp it, fill it with oil and bleed out the system.



No leaks anywhere, I come back a few minutes later and start the ski , everything is good. I come back a few minutes later oil is all in the bottom of the ski , I get out the flashlight and inspection mirror and find out the case welch plug is not there.



I find one in an old case and pop it out, clean it up and test fit it, it slips in with no resistance, not good, anyway I coat the inner lip of the case with hondabond and reinstall the plug, I roughed up everything on the case and the plug and I am going to JB weld this thing back in over the top of the welch plug, sand it down and shoot some paint over it.



I have it flipped over on the side so I can JB it up without it running all over the place.



I have never seen or heard of one of these coming out and I have worked on Seadoos since they came out. I thought some of you might find it interesting. The plug looks a little rough from installation, not much room in there to swing a ball peen hammer, it doesn't matter it's getting covered with JB anyway, so don't junk it JB it !

IMG_20220209_104224766_BURST000_COVER.jpg (1.72 MB, 14 views)

IMG_20220209_104224766_BURST000_COVER.jpg (1.72 MB, 14 views) IMG_20220209_104558560.jpg (2.96 MB, 12 views)

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Interesting. Thanks for sharing!

I was able to make a very smooth pull with the JB weld using an old credit card. It is dead even with the case. So now it has to dry for 24 hours, then I skeet some paint on it and start reassembly.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

That is interesting WFO......I've never seen one come out before.



The damn thing is about 1/8 " thick, it's pretty heavy duty for a welch plug, this is an SBT reman engine in this ski , maybe they take the welch plugs out for some reason ?

In any case I did not find the missing welch plug ion the ski anywhere and trust me I looked.



In any case I did not find the missing welch plug ion the ski anywhere and trust me I looked. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

People always dis JB Weld, but that stuff is pretty damn amazing. It can stand up to some brutal environments.

