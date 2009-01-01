 winter project Waverunner 500
pxctoday

  Today, 10:03 AM #1
    DX-2
    winter project Waverunner 500

    Greetings from germany...

    riding PWCs isn't that famous over here but after having so much fun with my rebuilt FX-1 last year, i decided do another little (and low cost) project. so i bought the cheapest (by far) PWC around to waste some time at winter evenings:

    so here is what i got:
    211121ausladen2.jpg

    211121ausladen4.jpg

    211227pumpe1.jpg

    engine was seized but no parts were missing, so i decided to give it a try...

    this is going to be a low budget repair but i'm sure it will be "running" soon.
  Today, 10:46 AM #2
    DX-2
    Re: winter project Waverunner 500

    after checking and sorting all parts i removed the spark plugs and sprayed some oil into the cylinders.

    next day i tried to crank the engine by hand and found out that only the short mid-shaft was blocked. after removing the exhaust section and the shaft the motor was turning over, even compression was good. after some basic checks the motor was running but most bearings sounded really bad.

    the ski itself was pretty much good to go and cleaned up on the inside. the first section to be fixed was the jet pump:

    211227pumpe2.jpg

    replaced all bearings and seals...

    211227pumpe3.jpg

    211227pumpe4.jpg

    done... and hopefully ready to go.

    211227pumpe6.jpg

    211227pumpe7.jpg

    220201unten5.jpg
