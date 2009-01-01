Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 5 wire stator replacement to 4 wire? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Dimas Posts 294 5 wire stator replacement to 4 wire? Yep, I'm that guy. But in my defense I did do multiple searches prior to posting this thread.



1989 x2, oem stator, finally went, I'm the original owner, still have the window sticker, and this stator is untouched since it was installed by the factory. Needless to say I got my monies worth and then some.



However it has 5 wires, and all the replacements have 4.





its just an extra ground wire

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

INSTALL INFO:

1. Trigger/Spark wire on this Stator is Purple:

Connect to same Purple color Or Black with Red stripe on older models ebox.

2. Two Charging wires on this Stator is Brown:

Connect to same Brown color or yellows on older ebox(wires hook up either way)

3. Ground Wire on this Stator is Yellow with Black Stripe:

4-Wire Ebox - Connect to Black with Yellow Stripe

5-Wire Ebox - Connect to Black with Yellow Stripe / Leave Extra Black in ebox alone



