Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Which Carbs for 1100 Kawasaki ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 29 Which Carbs for 1100 Kawasaki ? as alternativ which carbs for an 1100 Kawi Engine ?



can i use them from an 1200 cc Yami ? they all the same ? GP 1200R GP 1200 ?



WHICH SIZE ARE THEY 44MM Mikuni or 46mm ?



Do i need an Adapter to install on the Kawi Engine ?



Any Jetting specs with ADA Ahead and 28cc Domes ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,621 Re: Which Carbs for 1100 Kawasaki ? You can use either the 38mm carbs off of an 1100 Yamaha or the 44 mm 1200 NPV carbs from a Yamaha GP or XL1200 , the newer XLT power valve engine carbs are totally different , either way you will need an adaptor plate from RHaas to make them work on a stock manifold, available in the links below, maybe ?





https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...=K1100%2DY1100



https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...=1100%2DGp1200 Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 11:23 AM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) WFO Speedracer Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules