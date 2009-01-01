 gp800r cylinder height?
  Today, 09:42 AM #1
    adrian187
    gp800r cylinder height?

    can anyone with a gp800r 66e cylinder confirm height of cylinder for me please! having trouble with my rebuild 1 cylinder got re nikasil coated upon putting 6B0C946A-0908-42D8-808F-AD36E65C7B99.jpegall back together ive seen a diffrence in height!
  Today, 10:11 AM #2
    Myself
    Re: gp800r cylinder height?

    Are both cylinders stamped 66e?
  Today, 10:56 AM #3
    adrian187
    Re: gp800r cylinder height?

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    Are both cylinders stamped 66e?
    yes both cylinders 66e (1) stamped on them
  Today, 10:58 AM #4
    adrian187
    Re: gp800r cylinder height?

    D5ABF2E5-3E26-46DA-A84C-4DCAD8D6E267.jpegC02EFD26-DFA6-45FE-90D0-57F3DB3789B2.jpegsecond pic shows cylinder head side up on a flat surface!
