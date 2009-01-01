|
gp800r cylinder height?
can anyone with a gp800r 66e cylinder confirm height of cylinder for me please! having trouble with my rebuild 1 cylinder got re nikasil coated upon putting 6B0C946A-0908-42D8-808F-AD36E65C7B99.jpegall back together ive seen a diffrence in height!
Re: gp800r cylinder height?
Are both cylinders stamped 66e?
Re: gp800r cylinder height?
yes both cylinders 66e (1) stamped on them
Re: gp800r cylinder height?
