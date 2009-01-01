|
1987 sx 650 part out
Tried to sell complete, but will be parted, ski has sat outside for some time and all pads are roached. was told ski ran when left outside for some time, bottom end is full of injector oil. please PM ME as im rarely on here these days......thanks
HVIC1286.JPGIILF2712.JPGQLRP8417.JPGQIUW0987.JPGDYSB1384.JPGLMFK4275.JPGQMWD8187.JPG
Re: 1987 sx 650 part out
Ski is all stock/no aftermarket parts.
