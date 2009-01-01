 1987 sx 650 part out
    troy boy
    1987 sx 650 part out

    Tried to sell complete, but will be parted, ski has sat outside for some time and all pads are roached. was told ski ran when left outside for some time, bottom end is full of injector oil. please PM ME as im rarely on here these days......thanks
    HVIC1286.JPGIILF2712.JPGQLRP8417.JPGQIUW0987.JPGDYSB1384.JPGLMFK4275.JPGQMWD8187.JPG
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
    troy boy
    Re: 1987 sx 650 part out

    Ski is all stock/no aftermarket parts.
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
