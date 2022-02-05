|
TNT Water Injection Module Help
Anyone know anything about this water injection system? Looking for wiring schematics or someone
that can tell me what colors are what. Cant find a single thing online about them.
Re: TNT Water Injection Module Help
I have instructions. I find and take pictures for you
Re: TNT Water Injection Module Help
Man you would be my hero! Ive scoured the net and even talked to Bill at Watercraft Magic and even he didnt know anything about them.
Re: TNT Water Injection Module Help
Found it. See pm. Here’s cover
Re: TNT Water Injection Module Help
Yours is older but I think it will work same basic principles with part number years maybe a year or two older
