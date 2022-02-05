 TNT Water Injection Module Help
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 05:16 PM #1
    Itmac1979
    Itmac1979 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Itmac1979's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2022
    Location
    TX
    Age
    42
    Posts
    3

    TNT Water Injection Module Help

    Anyone know anything about this water injection system? Looking for wiring schematics or someone
    that can tell me what colors are what. Cant find a single thing online about them.




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:33 PM #2
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is online now
    Resident Guru MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    800

    Re: TNT Water Injection Module Help

    I have instructions. I find and take pictures for you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:35 PM #3
    Itmac1979
    Itmac1979 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Itmac1979's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2022
    Location
    TX
    Age
    42
    Posts
    3

    Re: TNT Water Injection Module Help

    Man you would be my hero! Ive scoured the net and even talked to Bill at Watercraft Magic and even he didnt know anything about them.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:57 PM #4
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is online now
    Resident Guru MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    800

    Re: TNT Water Injection Module Help

    Found it. See pm. Here’s cover
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 07:57 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:00 PM #5
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is online now
    Resident Guru MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    800

    Re: TNT Water Injection Module Help

    Yours is older but I think it will work same basic principles with part number years maybe a year or two older
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. MTRHEAD

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 