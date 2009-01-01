Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pro tec superjet Mach one pipe F/S #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,924 Pro tec superjet Mach one pipe F/S BFB6100C-AC86-4D42-BE88-A7EEC1267D26.jpeg2B87089B-4024-449D-B001-1C4DD02E3072.jpeg

true Mach 1 , original purchase from protec 2001 , original owner , me , never fails , no blowing coupler , adjustable water , not the gen 1 black pipe , always get to ride with this pipe , Mach 1s are silver not black , sold my FPP pipes and kept this one for a reason , still on ski , can pull off for better pics , perfect shape , 1100$ shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules