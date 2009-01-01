Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: gp800r cylinders/deck height #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2022 Location unitedkingdom Posts 2 gp800r cylinders/deck height hi there wondering if an expert can advise i'm rebuilding my Yamaha gp800r 2001 ive had too send 1 cylinder head off as wasn't getting a reading on pressure gauge other cylinder showing 125psi! so had 1 re nikasil coated as head gasket was blown and power-valve had hit piston seizing rings too piston! got it back yesterday put it all together and thought id check cylinders was flat before i put head bk on and bolted down and there seems too be a bit of a gap on the cylinder i had nikasil coated! checking each cylinder individually they seem flat but when mounted too crank there is a gap please see pics attached not the best i know i've even checked crank all flat so put both jugs upside down on flat surface and checked base of cylinders please see pic attached anyone advise on how i can sort this problem ive swapped cylinders around but I'm getting same situation in same place and problem seems too be deck hight 1 taller than the other shop hasn't skimmed the nikasil coted cylinder they state and crank case is level from what i can tell! Attached Images DCC518FD-AE4A-4B31-B79F-6E3F1D41843A.jpeg (1.32 MB, 1 views)

DCC518FD-AE4A-4B31-B79F-6E3F1D41843A.jpeg (1.32 MB, 1 views) B7353172-4556-4887-99A8-6FB77575DCC7.jpeg (64.5 KB, 1 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2022 Location unitedkingdom Posts 2 Re: gp800r cylinders/deck height 78B135A4-E7A5-43FA-A5D5-FF935DF43D0E.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules