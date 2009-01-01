 gp800r cylinders/deck height
  1. Today, 03:14 PM #1
    adrian187
    gp800r cylinders/deck height

    hi there wondering if an expert can advise i'm rebuilding my Yamaha gp800r 2001 ive had too send 1 cylinder head off as wasn't getting a reading on pressure gauge other cylinder showing 125psi! so had 1 re nikasil coated as head gasket was blown and power-valve had hit piston seizing rings too piston! got it back yesterday put it all together and thought id check cylinders was flat before i put head bk on and bolted down and there seems too be a bit of a gap on the cylinder i had nikasil coated! checking each cylinder individually they seem flat but when mounted too crank there is a gap please see pics attached not the best i know i've even checked crank all flat so put both jugs upside down on flat surface and checked base of cylinders please see pic attached anyone advise on how i can sort this problem ive swapped cylinders around but I'm getting same situation in same place and problem seems too be deck hight 1 taller than the other shop hasn't skimmed the nikasil coted cylinder they state and crank case is level from what i can tell!
  2. Today, 03:17 PM #2
    adrian187
    Re: gp800r cylinders/deck height

    78B135A4-E7A5-43FA-A5D5-FF935DF43D0E.jpeg
