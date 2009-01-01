Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 yamaha gp800 waverunner-how to remove gauges #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2021 Location VA Age 68 Posts 1 2003 yamaha gp800 waverunner-how to remove gauges Got a used 2003 yamaha 800gp waverunner out of long hibernation. Gauges dont work and are bad. Trying for the life of me to figure out how to remove them. There is a red 2 piece outer console that fastens onto a much larger black console section. I took the 10 assorted allen screws out of the red top console cover-thinking it would come off- but it still feels attached to the black console. Scared to pry as i may bust someting. Nowhere can i feel any nuts protruding from the instruments into the area accessable with tools. Does the entire console assembly have to come off the hull and be turned over to access the nuts/studs that hold on the gauges? I'm probably overlooking something. Any advice appreciated. Found a repair manual on amazon to refer to when it arrives but i'd like to keep plugging along. Thanks in advance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

