Anyone who runs stock Yamaha handlebars on a B1, SJ, old WR3, etc...has probably learned that the OEM grips are silly narrow, unless you have tiny hands (I don't, lol), and the bars are too narrow to install grips like the ever popular ODI Rogues.



Yeah, the obvious suggestion is to just spend the $$ and get some aftermarket bars. But what if you have piles of OEM bars from part-out couches and spare time ??



Well, you can actually cut an inch off both sides of OEM bars to use as extension donors for another set of OEM bars, so you can easily install ODIs.



The pictures in this example show B1 bars installed on the 650 raffle Jammer I built a few years ago for the Jet Blast freeride. These widened B1 bars with ODIs were a huge improvement over the stock Jammer bars...and they were cheap/free to make.



Pictures coming. Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 12:45 PM .



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,113 Blog Entries 5 Re: Don't Throw Away Stock Handlebars Cut off pieces from donor OEM bars.



Thread in the end plug is M5.





20181107_190420.jpg20181107_190418.jpg



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,113 Blog Entries 5 Re: Don't Throw Away Stock Handlebars Installing them is as simple as threading an M5 bolt inside and through the cut off ends and then into the threaded hole of the OEM bars you are widening.



I suggest a layer of JB weld in between the extension and the bar and also on the threads...or some red loctite on the threads.





20181107_192206.jpg20181107_192016.jpg



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,113 Blog Entries 5 Re: Don't Throw Away Stock Handlebars Final result on the raffle Jammer.

I did the same thing on my old WR3 years ago when adding ODIs to make it more comfortable when taking the kids/grandkids tubing all day.







20181107_193819.jpg20181107_193825.jpg20181107_193746.jpg



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,113 Blog Entries 5 Re: Don't Throw Away Stock Handlebars Looks like these cut offs were made 3/4" long.

Think I have also done some at 1".

Regardless, if you remove the old grips then measure what you have on the bars, then measure the wider grips you plan to install...well, then you can determine how long to make your extensions.

Simple and easy.



