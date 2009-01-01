Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 rage 14 - wr3 #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 29 Posts 1,724 1992 rage 14 - wr3 rage 14 rebuild time.

has a 650 turd in it. it will be getting my blasters single carb 61x 701, and my blaster will get the 62t twin 44 701 on the shelf.



impeller looks decent, pump not so much. exhaust is weird. it is piped directly into the side of the tunnel, with 1/2" gap between the waverunner 3 intake tract and the fiberglass. seems like it would choke the motor.

I have a few 701 pipes i am going to be cutting and welding to make some power on this.

It will also be getting blue seas power blocks to clean up the wiring on top of the battery.

Vinyl is in great shape for being original. bimini is also in great shape!



This is the ONLY rage 14 i have seen for sale within a thousand miles, if not more.



Screenshot (535).png 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

